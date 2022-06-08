Representative of Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation in Germany appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Representative of Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation in Germany has been appointed, within the framework of opening new representative offices of confederation in foreign countries, Trend reports with reference to the confederation.

Confederation noted that Elnur Huseynov [Azerbaijani citizen] was appointed.

Elnur Huseynov graduated from the Academy Of Public Administration Under The President Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan with a bachelor's degree in 2008, in 2010 - from the School of Public Policy at Willy Brandt School of Public Policy [Germany] with a master's degree in public policy and business management, in 2016 - doctoral studies at the Free University of Berlin (Freie Universität Berlin).

Elnur Huseynov is a consultant in German-Russian Economic Union since 2018.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade with Germany exceeded $377.5 million from January through April 2022, while standing at $287.8 million in the same period last year (an increase of 31.1 percent over the year).