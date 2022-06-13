Azerbaijan, Switzerland exchange views on expanding Chamber of Commerce's activities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with President of the Switzerland-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Claude Hague in an online format.

The sides exchanged views on expanding the Chamber's activities, attracting companies from both countries to it, as well as organizing joint events with entrepreneurs.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), trade with Switzerland exceeded $144.16 million from January through April 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $92.15 million (an increase of 56.43 percent).