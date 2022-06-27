...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

27 June 2022
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 29.5375 manat (0.94 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,116.9823 manat, down by 7.2352 manat (0.23 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 13

3,166.9980

June 20

3,133.9330

June 14

3,101.3355

June 21

3,127.2775

June 15

3,101.3355

June 22

3,103.1290

June 16

3,112.9805

June 23

3,116.1765

June 17

3,138,4380

June 24

3,104,3955

Average weekly

3,124.2175

Average weekly

3,124.2175

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.1374 manat (3.08 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.4498 manat, decreasing by 0.1011 manat (0.28 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 13

36.805

June 20

36.9524

June 14

35.9768

June 21

36.8807

June 15

35.9768

June 22

36.3614

June 16

36.8314

June 23

36.2396

June 17

37.1645

June 24

35.8150

Average weekly

36.5509

Average weekly

36.4498

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 27.5315 manat (1.73 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,587.7354 manat, which was 28.4019 manat (1.76 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 6

1,638.9445

June 20

1,594.4725

June 7

1,609.016

June 21

1,596.8780

June 8

1,609.016

June 22

1,596.3935

June 9

1,606.6955

June 23

1,583.9920

June 10

1,617.0145

June 24

1,566.9410

Average weekly

1,616.1373

Average weekly

1,587.7354

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 44.557 manat (1.41 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,183.3979 manat, up by 13.2617 manat (0.42 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 6

3,253.5705

June 20

3,153.5680

June 7

3,084.565

June 21

3,181.8730

June 8

3,084.565

June 22

3,181.3630

June 9

3,185.0945

June 23

3,202.0605

June 10

3,242.886

June 24

3,198.1250

Average weekly

3,170.1362

Average weekly

3,1833979
