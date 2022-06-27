Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 29.5375 manat (0.94 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,116.9823 manat, down by 7.2352 manat (0.23 percent) compared to the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 13
3,166.9980
June 20
3,133.9330
June 14
3,101.3355
June 21
3,127.2775
June 15
3,101.3355
June 22
3,103.1290
June 16
3,112.9805
June 23
3,116.1765
June 17
3,138,4380
June 24
3,104,3955
Average weekly
3,124.2175
|
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.1374 manat (3.08 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.4498 manat, decreasing by 0.1011 manat (0.28 percent) compared to the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 13
36.805
June 20
36.9524
June 14
35.9768
June 21
36.8807
June 15
35.9768
June 22
36.3614
June 16
36.8314
June 23
36.2396
June 17
37.1645
June 24
35.8150
Average weekly
36.5509
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 27.5315 manat (1.73 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,587.7354 manat, which was 28.4019 manat (1.76 percent) less than the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 6
1,638.9445
June 20
1,594.4725
June 7
1,609.016
June 21
1,596.8780
June 8
1,609.016
June 22
1,596.3935
June 9
1,606.6955
June 23
1,583.9920
June 10
1,617.0145
June 24
1,566.9410
Average weekly
1,616.1373
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 44.557 manat (1.41 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,183.3979 manat, up by 13.2617 manat (0.42 percent) compared to the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 6
3,253.5705
June 20
3,153.5680
June 7
3,084.565
June 21
3,181.8730
June 8
3,084.565
June 22
3,181.3630
June 9
3,185.0945
June 23
3,202.0605
June 10
3,242.886
June 24
3,198.1250
Average weekly
3,170.1362
