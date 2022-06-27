Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 29.5375 manat (0.94 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,116.9823 manat, down by 7.2352 manat (0.23 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 13 3,166.9980 June 20 3,133.9330 June 14 3,101.3355 June 21 3,127.2775 June 15 3,101.3355 June 22 3,103.1290 June 16 3,112.9805 June 23 3,116.1765 June 17 3,138,4380 June 24 3,104,3955 Average weekly 3,124.2175 Average weekly 3,124.2175

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.1374 manat (3.08 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.4498 manat, decreasing by 0.1011 manat (0.28 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 13 36.805 June 20 36.9524 June 14 35.9768 June 21 36.8807 June 15 35.9768 June 22 36.3614 June 16 36.8314 June 23 36.2396 June 17 37.1645 June 24 35.8150 Average weekly 36.5509 Average weekly 36.4498

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 27.5315 manat (1.73 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,587.7354 manat, which was 28.4019 manat (1.76 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 6 1,638.9445 June 20 1,594.4725 June 7 1,609.016 June 21 1,596.8780 June 8 1,609.016 June 22 1,596.3935 June 9 1,606.6955 June 23 1,583.9920 June 10 1,617.0145 June 24 1,566.9410 Average weekly 1,616.1373 Average weekly 1,587.7354

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 44.557 manat (1.41 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,183.3979 manat, up by 13.2617 manat (0.42 percent) compared to the preceding week.