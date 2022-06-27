Azerbaijan ready to contribute to diversification of gas supplies to Europe - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan has expressed readiness to contribute to further diversification of gas supplies to Europe and is ready to increase volume of supplies, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece Anar Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He said this at a conference of the International Center for Black Sea Studies (ICBSS) and the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) on the 'Energy Security in Europe: Current Situation, Challenges and Future Opportunities' topic.

"Azerbaijan completed the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project (SGC) together with international partners in January 2021. The SGC will greatly contribute to the diversification of energy resources on the EU market," Huseynov said.

According to him, gas exports from Azerbaijan reached 22 billion cubic meters in 2021.

“It is planned to increase gas exports to 24 billion cubic meters in 2022 with the potential for further growth in 2023,” the diplomat noted.

Ambassador added that Azerbaijan has achieved success not only in stabilizing its own economy since 1994, but has also become a reliable energy partner.

Such projects as Baku–Supsa Pipeline, Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Gas Pipeline, various oil pipelines contributed not only to energy security, but also to the strengthening of Azerbaijan's relations with Türkiye and Georgia, Huseynov said.