Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank aims increasing investments in restoration of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The development strategy of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank is aimed at investing in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War], CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2021, on June 28, Trend reports.

According to him, the bank aims to increase investments in Karabakh.

The corporate segment is one of the priorities of PASHA Bank. The bank's loan portfolio grew to 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) last year, and the deposit portfolio - to more than $5 billion manat ($2.9 billion).