Russian companies considering boosting supplies to Azerbaijan - trade representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Russian companies are considering boosting supplies to Azerbaijan by several hundred million dollars, Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov told reporters during a working trip to Volgograd, Trend reports citing Russian media.

According to him, the Russian Export Center had recently assessed engineering products, foodstuffs, and metal structures.

"Russian companies have the opportunity to increase their deliveries to Baku by several hundred million dollars. As many as 4,000 Russian companies are currently cooperating with Azerbaijan, out of which 2,500 companies are representatives of small and medium-sized businesses. The goods worth over $2 billion have been delivered to Azerbaijan from Russia by the end of 2021," Mirsayapov said.

In 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to nearly $3 billion, up by 12 percent compared to 2020.