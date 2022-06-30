Russian plant plans to arrange supplies of raw materials from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Russian ‘Pipeline Coating and Technologies’ LLC in the country’s Volgograd region, plant for the production of external concrete coating for pipelines, plans to arrange supplies of magnetite ore from Azerbaijan, General Director of the company Andrey Ryndovskiy told reporters, Trend reports via Russian media.

According to him, earlier the plant purchased this raw material in Sweden.

“One of the raw materials for our enterprise is heavy ore magnetite, which is necessary for the preparation of heavy concrete mixtures applied to pipes. It was previously supplied serially from Sweden.

Sweden restricts supplies due to current conditions [military actions of Russia in Ukraine], so we are planning to establish new channels with Azerbaijan as a friendly country and ensure the continued viability of production," Ryndovskiy said.