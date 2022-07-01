Azerbaijan, Israel sign agreement on air services (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev held talks with Israel's Minister of Transportation and Road Safety Merav Michaeli during his working visit to Israel, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to ministry, the sides signed an agreement on air transportation between Azerbaijan and Israel during the meeting.

“The signing of this document is aimed at facilitating mutual travel of Azerbaijani and Israeli citizens, also will have a positive impact on development of tourist and cultural relations between two countries,” ministry said.

Agreement was also signed between the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology on the establishment Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center within the framework of the visit of Azerbaijani Minister to Israel.