COVID-19 shows Azerbaijan's dependence on simplest medical supplies – SMBDA Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. First days of COVID-19 pandemic showed dependence of our country on the supply of most needed medical supplies, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov, Trend reports.

He said this during his speech at public discussions on ‘Perspective opportunities in the medical business’ topic.

According to him, high duties on imported goods lead to an increase in the cost of services.

"We consider it necessary to take support measures to replace the import of medicines, medical equipment and other drugs into the country, to stimulate the production of these products by local entrepreneurs,” Mammadov said.

“It is proposed to introduce progressive PPP (Public Private Partnership) models, and the development of benefit mechanisms, taking into account the fact that this area is science-intensive and financially intensive,” he noted.

“Registration of products imported into the country by entrepreneurs sometimes leads to large losses of time. The period of testing products in the relevant laboratories leads to its deterioration, additional loss of time and other costs,” he added.

“In this regard, we propose optimizing interdepartmental coordination and stimulating the creation of private laboratories," Mammadov said.