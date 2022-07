BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund granted a concessional loan to support the development of tourism, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the loan in the amount of 400,000 manat ($235,290) was granted to the “Uludagh” Tourism and Recreation Center located in Ilisu village of Gakh district.