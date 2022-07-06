Azerbaijan plans expanding package of benefits for entrepreneurs in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Benefits are provided for entrepreneurs who will carry out activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan (from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War), Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan Elkhan Shiriyev said during the special session of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Shiriyev, work is underway to increase the package of benefits for various categories of entrepreneurs.

"It is expected that residents of the industrial zones of Karabakh will be exempt from tax and customs duties for 15 years. It also provides for exemption from fees and taxes on the import of raw materials. The implementation of these initiatives will increase the attractiveness of the industrial zones created in the liberated territories," Shiriyev said.