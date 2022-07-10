Germany able to provide energy storage technology to Azerbaijan - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Germany can provide energy storage technology necessary to keep the supplies stable and secure to Azerbaijan, Urban Windelen, Executive Director at German Energy Storage System Association (BVES) told Trend.

"Azerbaijan’s renewable energy capacity is enormous. You have got water for hydropower, mountains for solar energy, and the best conditions for the onshore and offshore wind energy production," he said.

According to Windelen, German-Azerbaijan Sustainability Forum may be a good contribution for Azerbaijan’s green energy path.

"This forum is an open door to the Azerbaijani market. Azerbaijani market is a new one for German industrial companies, and a very welcome opportunity to meet companies from the both countries. It gives a chance to work together and exchange knowledge and practices. Our work today here is to look at the whole picture of Azerbaijani energy market," he added.

The Energy Storage System Association represents the interests of companies which are planning, building or are financing energy storage system technologies.

