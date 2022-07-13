Euro-95 gasoline rises in price in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Price for Euro-95 gasoline has increased by 0,4 manats in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The price for the premium gasoline rose from the previous 1,6 manats to 2 manats due to the changes in the global market, as Azerbaijan imports this type of gasoline.

The price of RON-92 gasoline in the country is regulated by the Tariff (Price) Council. Prices for other brands of gasoline depending on their market value. However, the increase in the price of RON-95 gasoline won’t affect the prices of goods in the country due to the use of diesel and RON-92 gasoline by the local carriers. Public transport, cargo carriers, private cars, cars of various services, and others are refueled with local gasoline. RON-95 gasoline is used by high-class cars, the number of which is very low in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, next year it’s planned to start production of EURO-5 gasoline in Azerbaijan. Two million tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline per year are planned to be produced at the Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev. RON-95 gasoline will account for 40 percent, and RON-92 - 60 percent.