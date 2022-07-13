Azerbaijan, Georgia sign number of memorandums of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Governor of Georgia's Kvemo Kartli region Giorgi Dokhturishvili, Trend reports via the minister's Twitter post.

"During the meeting, we shared our views on the benefits and prospects of successful cooperation between our countries for the development of the economic and trade relations," the minister tweeted.

Furthermore, several memorandums have been signed between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"The Memorandums of Understanding on the twinning of the cities of Shamkir-Marneuli, Agstafa-Gardabani, Goygol-Bolnisi and Dashkasan-Dmanisi was signed within the framework of the governor's visit to the country. This is an important contribution to the strengthening and development of our relations," Jabbarov wrote.