Azerbaijan, Egypt explore possibility of creating joint ventures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamidi.

The sides exchanged views on implementing joint projects between Azerbaijan and Egypt, explored ways of creating joint ventures, and discussed organizing mutual business missions.