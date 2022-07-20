Henley Passport Index reveals data on countries Azerbaijan passport holders can visit visa free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Henley Passport Index, the original ranking of all the world's passports, has released the ranking data, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the ranking, Azerbaijani citizens can travel to 70 countries without a visa.

The latest results from the Henley Passport Index spanning 17 years show the largest gap in visa-free travel opportunities.

Japanese citizens have visa-free access to 193 destinations worldwide, which means they are able to travel visa-free to 166 more destinations than Afghan nationals, who sit at the bottom of the global passport index.

Singapore and South Korea are tied for second place, and their passport holders can travel without a prior visa to 192 destinations.