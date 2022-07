BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. A new executive general has been appointed to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports with reference to CBA.

Gular Pashayeva became the new General Director by order of CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov No. 208, dated July 20.

Pashayeva has been an adviser to the governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan since June 1, 2022.