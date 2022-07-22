Governor of CBA meets with heads of commercial banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with the heads of commercial banks, Trend reports with reference to CBA.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the results of the first half of 2022 in the country's banking sector, impact of recent macroeconomic trends on financial and banking sector of the country, increasing the role of banking system in economic development, etc.

Macroeconomic and financial stability was ensured in Azerbaijan as a result of the ongoing reforms and development policy, Kazimov noted at the meeting.

Kazimov emphasized that work on further strengthening the leading role of banking system in development of financial inclusiveness in Azerbaijan, flexible adaptation to the latest global challenges of modern banking, achievement of new goals for sustainable support of financial and banking sector in the development of national economy and in other areas will be actively continue in the future.

Heads of commercial banks spoke on the topic of macroeconomic and financial stability in Azerbaijan, increasing financial inclusiveness, development of banking and sustainable development trends.