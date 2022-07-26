Azerbaijan's ministry discloses number of citizens getting monthly presidential pensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The recent social reforms implemented under the instructions of Azerbaijan's president have significantly scaled up social payments, including those who are provided with the monthly Presidential pensions, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to the ministry, a total of 362,000 citizens were secured with monthly Presidential pensions as of July 1, 2022, which was 26.3 percent more than the same period of 2021 (286,700 people) and 6.2 times more than the same figure four years ago (58,000 people).

As part of the post-second Karabakh war social support measures, 104,000 social payments have been assigned to 94,000 martyr families, and war veterans, including disabled ones. A significant part of these payments constituted monthly Presidential pensions.