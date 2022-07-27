Joint Coordinating Center for 'Grain Corridor' opens in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The opening ceremony of the Joint Coordinating Center, established within the 'Grain Corridor Agreement' signed last week, was held in Istanbul on July 27, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

The joint center will operate on the territory of the National Defense University. Representatives of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN will take part in its work.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the corridor will ensure the safe transportation of more than 25 million tons of grain remaining in Ukrainian ports.

The agreement on the grain corridor was signed between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul.