Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye review promoting joint investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The first trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Uzbek and Turkish foreign, economy and transport ministers facilitated fruitful discussions on strengthening cooperation between the three friendly and brotherly countries, promoting joint investment projects, and utilizing transport and logistics opportunities, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"The Tashkent Declaration, signed within the first trilateral meeting between the Foreign, Economy and Transport Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, is a significant contribution to the further deepening and enhancement of partnership and friendly ties between our countries," the minister wrote.