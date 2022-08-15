Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
August 1
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 2
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
August 3
|
1.7
|
August 10
|
1.7
|
August 4
|
1.7
|
August 11
|
1.7
|
August 5
|
1.7
|
August 12
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0024 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0039 and amounted to 1.7406 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
August 1
|
1.7380
|
August 8
|
1.7316
|
August 2
|
1.7645
|
August 9
|
1.7329
|
August 3
|
1.7312
|
August 10
|
1.7365
|
August 4
|
1.7280
|
August 11
|
1.7480
|
August 5
|
1.7397
|
August 12
|
1.7540
|
Average weekly
|
1.7367
|
Average weekly
|
1.7406
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate remained unchanged
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
August 1
|
0.0273
|
August 9
|
0.0278
|
August 2
|
0.0274
|
August 9
|
0.0275
|
August 3
|
0.0282
|
August 10
|
0.0278
|
August 4
|
0.0278
|
August 11
|
0.0278
|
August 5
|
0.0281
|
August 12
|
0.0279
|
Average weekly
|
0.0278
|
Average weekly
|
0.0278
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.098 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
August 1
|
0.0948
|
August 8
|
0.0948
|
August 2
|
0.0950
|
August 9
|
0.09847
|
August 3
|
0.0948
|
August 10
|
0.0949
|
August 4
|
0.0947
|
August 11
|
0.0951
|
August 5
|
0.0945
|
August 12
|
0.0974
|
Average weekly
|
0.0948
|
Average weekly
|
0.0948