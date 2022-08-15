...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 15 August 2022
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 1

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 2

1.7

August 9

1.7

August 3

1.7

August 10

1.7

August 4

1.7

August 11

1.7

August 5

1.7

August 12

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0024 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0039 and amounted to 1.7406 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 1

1.7380

August 8

1.7316

August 2

1.7645

August 9

1.7329

August 3

1.7312

August 10

1.7365

August 4

1.7280

August 11

1.7480

August 5

1.7397

August 12

1.7540

Average weekly

1.7367

Average weekly

1.7406

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate remained unchanged

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 1

0.0273

August 9

0.0278

August 2

0.0274

August 9

0.0275

August 3

0.0282

August 10

0.0278

August 4

0.0278

August 11

0.0278

August 5

0.0281

August 12

0.0279

Average weekly

0.0278

Average weekly

0.0278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.098 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 1

0.0948

August 8

0.0948

August 2

0.0950

August 9

0.09847

August 3

0.0948

August 10

0.0949

August 4

0.0947

August 11

0.0951

August 5

0.0945

August 12

0.0974

Average weekly

0.0948

Average weekly

0.0948
