Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 1 1.7 August 8 1.7 August 2 1.7 August 9 1.7 August 3 1.7 August 10 1.7 August 4 1.7 August 11 1.7 August 5 1.7 August 12 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0024 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0039 and amounted to 1.7406 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 1 1.7380 August 8 1.7316 August 2 1.7645 August 9 1.7329 August 3 1.7312 August 10 1.7365 August 4 1.7280 August 11 1.7480 August 5 1.7397 August 12 1.7540 Average weekly 1.7367 Average weekly 1.7406

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate remained unchanged

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 1 0.0273 August 9 0.0278 August 2 0.0274 August 9 0.0275 August 3 0.0282 August 10 0.0278 August 4 0.0278 August 11 0.0278 August 5 0.0281 August 12 0.0279 Average weekly 0.0278 Average weekly 0.0278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.098 manat per Turkish lira.