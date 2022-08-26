Business to once again return to Azerbaijan's Lachin - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The business will once again return to Lachin city in the near future, Trend reports via Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov's Twitter account.

He notes that business will accelerate the reintegration of Lachin city into Azerbaijan's economy.

"With the return of business to Lachin, its reintegration into the economy of Azerbaijan will speed up. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency will make all necessary efforts for this," Mammadov said.

The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus settlements on August 26.