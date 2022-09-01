Visa to finance development of women's business in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Visa multinational company will finance the development of women's business in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via press service of Visa.

Within the framework of the She’s Next Empowered by Visa initiative a competition has been announced for aspiring and established female entrepreneurs, where they will be able to take part in free training on effective business presentation, present their business idea and get the opportunity to win cash prizes in the amount of 15,000 manat ($8,823).

"Visa supports various programs all over the world aimed at supporting small businesses, including small businesses run by women. In the first stage of She’sNext Empowered by Visa implemented in Azerbaijan, the company saw a great response - more than 1,000 women participated in the educational seminars. The second stage should help participants master the skills of effective presentation of their business, which will help them attract investments. Visa hopes that this program will provide women in Azerbaijan with more opportunities for training and business growth, and cash prizes will help to take an important step in further development of their business," Regional Manager in Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros said.

The competition will be held in four stages: a collection of applications, training, video presentation and final, where the winners will be selected.

She’s Next Empowered by Visa initiative is aimed at helping women, who are engaged in micro- and small businesses. The project supports the development of women's entrepreneurship by providing practical business advice and additional funding.