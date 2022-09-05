Azerbaijan's SMBDA eyes practical co-op with Japan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Baku hosted the 11th session of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

"The agency is ready for establishing practical cooperation with the relevant Japanese bodies," said Chairman of the SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov.

The countries will focus primarily on the development of ties between their own business structures.

"Over the past period, the agency has provided support to Japanese investors and stands ready to help much more companies from Japan start their business in Azerbaijan," Mammadov stated.