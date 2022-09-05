Central Bank of Azerbaijan annuls licences of numerous insurance agents on basis of voluntary appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) annulled the licenses of two individuals to operate as insurance agents, Trend reports citing CBA.

According to the CBA, licenses were annulled on the basis of voluntary appeals in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activitiy'.

Earlier, Central Bank has suspended the licenses of 51 individual insurance agents related to failing to provide corresponding reports in accordance with Article 106.1.10 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.