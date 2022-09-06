Azerbaijan's SMBDA, ADB discuss collaboration opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Consultant Lead of the "South Caucasus Gateway – Regional Agro-Food Chain" project of the Asian Development Bank Steve Allen.

The meeting emphasized the importance of agricultural and food sectors for the value chain of the country's economy, and also SME sectors.

The sides exchanged views on the agency's support and services for the agricultural and food sectors, as well as explored the ways of cooperation in the frame of the relevant project, the report said.