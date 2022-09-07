Azerbaijan's SMBDA, JICA exchange views on joint project implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with a delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Deputy Director General of the East, Central Asia and the Caucasus Department Hideki Tanabe.

The meeting emphasized the agency's efforts for enhancing collaboration with the organizations worldwide, including JICA, to study international best practices for SME support.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on fostering the implementation of joint projects, as well as on expanding ties with the relevant structures of Japan.