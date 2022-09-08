TIR car park being built at state border checkpoint of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. An International Road Transport (TIR) car park is being built at the Sadarak state border checkpoint, Trend reports via State Customs Committee of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Work is being conducted as part of comprehensive measures,aimed at effective organization of custom activity.

"Construction of TIR car park is being is going on an area of 7.3 hectares. Some 700 trucks can be located on this territory at the same time. The commissioning of this park will facilitate the management of vehicles, increase the efficiency of organization of crossing the state border," said the committee.

"An administrative building has been constructed on this territory with a waiting room, a paperwork department, a dining room, warehouses, a car technical inspection point. Now work is underway to create the infrastructure - roads, sidewalks, set up lighting, etc.," said the committee.