Azerbaijan reveals number of domestic market researches for entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. A total of 19 researches on the internal market have been conducted in Azerbaijan on the appeals of entrepreneurs, the results of which were presented to business entities, Trend reports via the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMEs).

Along with this, research on the internal market is conducted in several directions and on the appeal of the agency. 25 such researchers, the results of which are posted on the website of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMEs).

In accordance with the 'Rules for the provision of state support for domestic market researches to encourage competitive production of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises' approved by Azerbaijan's president on May 29, 2019

Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMEs) provides information and financial support to micro, small and medium-sized businesses to conduct research on the domestic market. In accordance with the ‘Rules for the provision of state support for domestic market researches to encourage competitive production of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises’ approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 29, 2019, the state finances 80 percent of the cost of each internal market research conducted on the basis of an application from a micro-business entity and 50 percent of the cost of research conducted at the request of a small business entity. In general, the amount of financial support for conducting one study of the domestic market is up to 20,000 manat ($11,764).