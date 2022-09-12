Azerbaijani CBA introduces possibility of accepting cashless payments in liberated Aghali (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has introduced the possibility of accepting cashless payments in liberated Aghali village, Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, the CBA press service told Trend.

According to the press service, the introduction of digital payment solutions with the participation of the banking sector and international card organizations allowed the residents of this village to quickly, conveniently and safely make non-cash payments.

"As part of the measures taken, the entrepreneurs of Aghali village have been provided with all the necessary means for accepting cashless payments, and ATMs have been installed. Besides, the village residents can open bank accounts," the press service said.

Moreover, on the initiative of the Central Bank, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, Kapital Bank OJSC and Mastercard international company, the Smart Education Card project was implemented for secondary school pupils in Aghali village.

Cashless payment projects based on the concept of "smart city and village" are also planned to be introduced in other districts of the country.