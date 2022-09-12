...
EBRD expands financial support to Azerbaijan's SMEs (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 12 September 2022 17:27 (UTC +04:00)
EBRD expands financial support to Azerbaijan's SMEs (PHOTO)

Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed an agreement to expand trade finance support to local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Bank.

The agreement was signed during the visit of the EBRD’s President Odile Renaud-Basso to the country.

According to the EBRD, the Bank, together with Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika, its ‘long-standing partner’, is promoting foreign trade in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm

