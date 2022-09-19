...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 19 September 2022 15:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports via Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov's Twitter.

Mammadov met up with the Deputy Director of the Agency for Entrepreneurship Development of Uzbekistan Ilhom Khalpaev.

"Delegation of Agency for Entrepreneurship Development of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Director Ilhom Khalpaev visited Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA). Joint steps on the implementation of road map signed by both sides on September 16, 2022 within the framework of a business forum in Shusha were discussed," he stated.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more