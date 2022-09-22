Founding conference of Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The founding conference of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) was held on September 21 in Geneva, Trend reports.

Representatives of companies and members of the Chamber as well as state structures of both countries participated in the event organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov, Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre, President of Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry Claude Hague, Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov, Acting Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, Chief Executive Officer of SOCAR Trading Mariam Almaszade and CEO of ISR Holding Rauf Khalilov made speeches at the event on cooperation between the two countries, the activities of the Chamber and the expansion of ties between businessmen.

SECO Head of Department for the Bilateral Economic Relations of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Delegate of the Federal Council for Trade Agreement, and Co-Chair of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the Federal Council of Switzerland, Ambassador Erwin Bollinger sending a congratulatory letter to the conference participants, wished success in the work of the Chamber, expressing support for the Swiss government.

The presentation of the support mechanism of SMDBA to small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan, the investment potential of Azerbaijan was held by AZPROMO, and interactive platforms and the website of the Chamber were held by SACCI as part of the event.

Then the structure of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber was approved, the board and new members of the Chamber were elected, work to be done in the coming period was discussed, and bilateral meetings were organized between Azerbaijani and Swiss companies members of SACCI.