Getting gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria - immediate priority, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Getting gas from such partners as Azerbaijan is a priority for Bulgaria, Rossen Hristov, Minister of Energy of Bulgaria said at the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG), Trend reports.

“We have been working heavily on reducing the supply from Russia. Our priority is diversification, which is getting gas from such partners as Azerbaijan, or Turkey. October 1 is the day when the IGB (Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria) will start working. The initial capacity of it is 3 billion cubic meters with a potential increase to 5 billion cubic meters of gas, he noted.

Investing in infrastructure is a key priority right now, and there is no a single country that can deal with these challenges alone, the minister added.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.