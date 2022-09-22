Amount of expected gas exports to Greece from Azerbaijan disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijani gas exports to Greece in 2022 are expected at 1.1 billion cubic meters, Trend reports via Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov’s Twitter post.

The issue was discussed between Shahbazov and Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece Kostas Skrekas.

The sides discussed the cooperation in the energy sector, the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan and the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe began on December 31, 2020 with the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor comprising of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).