Round table on logistics and energy potential of Azerbaijan held in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A round table on the topic 'Azerbaijan 2022: energy source and logistics center for Europe and Asia' took place in Geneva on September 22, Trend reports via Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA).

The event was organized with the help of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG), Switzerland-Eastern Europe, Central Asia, South Caucasus Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Small and Medium Business Development Agency and SOCAR Trading.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov, Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov, Director of Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG) Nathalie Hardyn, Maging Director of Switzerland-Eastern Europe, Central Asia, South Caucasus Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Dorit Sallis, head of State Secretariat for Economic Affairs(SECO) Departments on the South Caucasus and other countries Seraina Sigron, Representative of Socar Trading Taghi Taghizada made speeches at the event.

Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and M&M Swiss watch company held presentations on the support of Azerbaijan's SMBDA, investment potential, logistics and energy opportunities of Azerbaijan.

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), Switzerland-Eastern Europe, Central Asia, South Caucasus Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and Swiss Alternative Financing.