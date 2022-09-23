Azerbaijan plans to hold trade festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A trade festival is planned to be held in Baku in November this year, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Fashion Retail Association (AFRA).

The issue was discussed at a meeting of AFRA board members with representatives of the State Tax Service (STS) of Azerbaijan.

"The board members informed about the intention to hold a shopping festival in Baku in November, suggesting to consider the application of special tax incentives throughout the festival," the association said.

According to AFRA, there were also made proposals to defer VAT payment on the basis of a bank guarantee when importing goods, to strengthen control of goods' orders from online trading platforms and their delivery by the freight companies, as well as proposals on VAT benefits for imported children's clothes.

Representatives of the STS noted that in order to support entrepreneurs operating in the field of clothing imports, such meetings and interactions with the association will continue.