Azerbaijan tightening control over goods subject to mandatory labeling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Control over goods subject to mandatory labeling is being tightened in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The respective draft amendment has been discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship and recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.

Under the current law, the list of goods subject to mandatory labeling, produced in Azerbaijan or imported into the country, the procedure for applying mandatory labeling to these goods, their issuance to taxpayers and record keeping is determined by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

According to the amendment, the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority will determine the list of goods subject to mandatory labeling, produced in Azerbaijan or imported into the country, the procedure for regulating their turnover in the territory of Azerbaijan, issuing an order for the production of mandatory labeling, its application, sale and accounting.

According to another amendment, a person who violates the requirements of these rules will be liable in cases provided for by the Tax Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code.