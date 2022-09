BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The added value in the construction sector in Azerbaijan from January through August 2022 increased by 14 percent year-on-year, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the minister, over the first 8 months of the current year, the added value in processing grew by 4.2 percent, and in the non-oil processing - by 12.7 percent year-on-year.