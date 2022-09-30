Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to several more SMEs

Economy Materials 30 September 2022 18:06 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy issued start-up certificates to several more SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), Trend reports via the agency.

The certificates were issued for:

- projects of the online shopping platform of Smartap LLC;

- organization of a taxi service through the mobile application of BID TAXI LLC;

- MeContest social network platform,

- GarderApp clothing and accessories marketplace of Selenium Co. LLC.

- ShiftCon metaverse platform,

- Avto Info LLC information system for checking the history of used cars in Azerbaijan (service, insurance, etc.)

- MetaStudio metaverse operation and sale of 3D printers for the construction, development and sale of virtual games;

- BOOST LLC online platform for provision of 'influencer marketing' services;

- Indi Market LLC mobile application for provision of delivery services;

According to the SMBDA, the number of SMEs in Azerbaijan which received startup certificates has reached 68.

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for a period of three years from the date of its receipt.

The micro and small-sized enterprises, projects of which are under development, should apply to the agency for obtaining the startup certificates.

