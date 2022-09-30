Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to several more SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy issued start-up certificates to several more SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), Trend reports via the agency.
The certificates were issued for:
- projects of the online shopping platform of Smartap LLC;
- organization of a taxi service through the mobile application of BID TAXI LLC;
- MeContest social network platform,
- GarderApp clothing and accessories marketplace of Selenium Co. LLC.
- ShiftCon metaverse platform,
- Avto Info LLC information system for checking the history of used cars in Azerbaijan (service, insurance, etc.)
- MetaStudio metaverse operation and sale of 3D printers for the construction, development and sale of virtual games;
- BOOST LLC online platform for provision of 'influencer marketing' services;
- Indi Market LLC mobile application for provision of delivery services;
According to the SMBDA, the number of SMEs in Azerbaijan which received startup certificates has reached 68.
A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for a period of three years from the date of its receipt.
The micro and small-sized enterprises, projects of which are under development, should apply to the agency for obtaining the startup certificates.