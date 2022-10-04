Flight safety in field of civil aviation in Azerbaijan exceeds global and European averages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conducted another large-scale Coordinated Validation Missions (ICVM) audit for compliance with international aviation safety standards in the field of civil aviation in Azerbaijan as part of the Universal Security Audit Programme (USOAP), Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

During the audit compliance with international standards for ensuring flight safety and organizing state, control was consistently checked for eight critical elements.

"The elements include legislation, organizational structure, flight control, aircraft airworthiness control, air navigation standards control, aerodrome operator control, licensing, accident investigation. According to the preliminary report of the Validation Committee dated September 26, 2022, the effective implementation of the flight safety management system in Azerbaijan and compliance with ICAO standards were set at 80 percent," the ministry said.

Furthermore, the committee noted that this indicator is five percent higher than the global and European averages set by ICAO until 2025, and is considered a very good achievement.

"At the same time, this indicator significantly exceeds the compliance rate of 66 percent determined during the audit conducted in Azerbaijan in 2018," the ministry added.

In connection with the positive result of the audit, ICAO sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and congratulated the Azerbaijani government and State Civil Aviation Agency under the ministry on the achieved progress. The letter also expressed readiness to discuss areas of activity for further building up the agency's control capacity.