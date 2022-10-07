Azerbaijani entrepreneurs hold business meetings in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. About 30 representatives of small and medium-sized businesses of Azerbaijan went on a working trip to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The trip, organized with the support of SMBDA and Marsol LLC, was attended by entrepreneurs working in the fields of construction, tourism, logistics, food manufacturing, textiles, ICT, advertising, accounting, etc.

The purpose of the visit was to promote Azerbaijani companies more widely, expand access to markets, develop business partnerships with Uzbek companies and establish new cooperation relations.

The participants of the trip laid flowers at the monument to Heydar Aliyev on the square named after the great leader in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. A number of meetings were held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, SMBDA, Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan and the representative office of the National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

The representatives of businesses participated in Aquatherm Tashkent, UzETechExpo 2022 and OzuPACK - OZBEKinPRINT 2022 exhibitions.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs also visited various manufacturing enterprises in Samarkand. A forum on cooperation with the participation of entrepreneurs from both countries was held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. A Memorandum on cooperation between touristic companies of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was signed.