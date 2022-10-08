Basic infrastructure development in Azerbaijan's liberated lands proceeding at rapid pace – official

NAFTALAN, Azerbaijan, October 8. The basic infrastructure development in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is proceeding at a rapid pace, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at the international scientific and practical conference on "Naftalan – synergistic interaction of health and tourism. New realities in the region", Trend reports.

According to him, the country will soon start building hospitals in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts.

"A total of 13 percent of the liberated territories have been cleared of landmines and the reconstruction activities there are underway," Huseynov added.

"Azerbaijan is conducting activities in transport, logistics, energy provision, water supply, and telecommunication. The country is currently engaged in the construction of nine highways and two railways. The four social infrastructure projects have already been implemented. The building of two schools and hospitals in the Aghdam and Fuzuli districts is expected in the foreseeable future. Azerbaijan has already commenced construction of residential buildings in the Karabakh Economic Region. Juma and Giyasli mosques, as well as Panahali Khan's Palace, are undergoing a rebuilding phase, while the Imarat Complex in Aghdam is to be restored soon," he said.