Meeting of Azerbaijani-Moldovan intergovernmental commission on commercial, economic co-on held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The 4th meeting of Azerbaijani-Moldovan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on commercial and economic cooperation took place in Baku, Trend reports.

Co-chair of commission from Azerbaijani side, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov informed the participants about reforms being conducted in Azerbaijan, directed at diversification of the country's economy.

Karimov noted that relations between the two countries are dynamically developing in the field of agriculture as well as in other field of economy.

"Azerbaijan has a reliable and favorable business environment, and I appeal to Moldovan businessman to evaluate evaluate investment opportunities in the country. Given Azerbaijan's economic potential, Moldova and Azerbaijan must continue to work on diversifying the trade relations and increasing trade turnover," he said.

"In this regard, joint business forums, including mutual participation in international exhibitions, will help strengthen cooperation between the business circles of both countries. Azerbaijan has become one of the reliable transport and logistics centers of the Eurasian region.Seaports, railway communication, airports and highways, modern transport infrastructure give great advantages to increase the efficiency of trade relations between both countries," Karimov added.

In his turn, Co-chair of Moldovan side, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu noted that Moldova is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in all fields and stressed that there is a great potential for the expansion of partnership between countries both in economic and agricultural fields.

"Moldova is open to exchange experience in the field of modern technologies in the field of agriculture, joint scientific research, training of specialists and export of agricultural products. These areas can become the main ones for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in the field of agriculture," he stated.

The protocol of the 4th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova was signed. This document provides for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, energy, agriculture, regional development and construction, scientific, technical and humanitarian, labor and social fields, food security, tourism, customs, transport and ICT and other areas.