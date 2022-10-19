Romania's Romgaz, Azerbaijan's SOCAR sign Memorandum of Understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă, held as part of an official visit to Bulgaria on October 1, 2022, addressed energy cooperation issues with the regional countries, identified directions for enhancing partnership, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Romania's Romgaz and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) was signed in the frame of the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Romania, involving Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the SOCAR management.

The document was inked by SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at S.N.G.N Romgaz Aristotel Jude.

The event highlighted the significant role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe, the development of ties with Romania in numerous economic sectors, and SOCAR's activities in Romania.

The participants also explored ways of strengthening energy cooperation, including renewable energy.