BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) adopted the decision to raise the discount rate by 0.25 percent, up to eight percent, Trend reports citing CBA.

According to the Central Bank, the upper limit of the interest corridor remained at the level of 9.25 percent, while the lower limit was raised by one percent up to five percent.

The next decision on the parameters of the interest corridor will be revealed on December 16.