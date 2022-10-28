Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
CBA talks on increase of discount rate

Economy Materials 28 October 2022 11:32 (UTC +04:00)
CBA talks on increase of discount rate

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The increase in the discount rate in Azerbaijan is primarily due to external factors, Board Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on October 28, Trend reports.

According to Kazimov, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover from January through September this year grew by 3.1 times, non-oil exports - by 17 percent, and energy prices are also rising.

"We expect that the cost of one barrel of oil in 2022 will be $98.9, and in 2023 - $85.52. This creates a basis for us to maintain the stability of the country's economic growth," he added.

