Need for projects with greater capital intensity arises with development of economy - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. As the economy develops, the need for projects with greater capital intensity arises, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during a discussion of the draft law "On public-private partnership" at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on October 28.

He noted that adopting this draft law will allow attracting both external and internal private investments.

"The state will be able to do more with less capital and focus on improving legislation, better-ensuring consumer rights and other areas. When developing the law, the international experience was taken into account," Jabbarov said.

He added that the draft law doesn't cover the oil and gas industry, production of electricity, or renewable energy sources because these fields are regulated by separate laws.