"Arshin mal alan" fair kicks off in Azerbaijan's Astara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The opening of national Series of Trade and Exhibition Fairs "Arshin mal alan" took place on October 28 with the partnership of the Azerbaijan Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBDA), Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (ASME) and Maricel Astara Resort, Trend reports on October 31.

In total, the exhibition, held at the Maricel Astara Resort, located in the seaside boulevard and park complex of Astara, presents the products of about 50 SMEs from the capital and the southern region of the country.

Board Chairperson of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (ASME) Nigar Alasgarova, while speaking at the opening, noted that the main goal of the event is to expand sales opportunities for products of micro and small enterprises and cooperation between SMEs, as well as to promote domestic products. Then representatives of the SMBDA and the executive power of the Astara region also spoke.

Textile products, food products, accessories, cosmetics, toys, household items as well as services were presented at the fair. Furthermore, the Department of Culture of Lankaran region and the Cultural Center of Astara region organized a concert program.

The media partner of the Second National Series of Trade and Exhibition Fairs "Arshin Mal Alan" is the Caspian Media Center.